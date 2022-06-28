The toll in the Mumbai building crash shot up to four and at least 17 others were injured here, the BMC Disaster Control said here on Tuesday.

According to the officials, the entire wing of the ground-plus-three floor Naik Nagar building in Kurla east suburb of north-east Mumbai crashed minutes before midnight, trapping many persons living there.

Earlier this morning, the body of an unidentified male, 30 was recovered from the debris and another 11 injured (all adult males), were rescued safely, rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and LTMG Hospital in Sion.

As work got underway amid intermittent showers to clear the rubble, three more victims were recovered and another six injured survivors who have been rushed to hospital.

The rescue teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and other agencies besides local volunteers, who joined the rescue efforts there, have expressed a potential risk to the adjoining second wing of the same building which could also collapse anytime.

20220628-145205