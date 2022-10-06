INDIA

Mumbai Sea Link accident vehicle driver nabbed, sent to one day custody

Moving swiftly, the Mumbai Police have arrested the driver of a vehicle which rammed into four other vehicles, killing five persons early on Wednesday, officials said here on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Irfan A. Beelkia who has been booked under the Indian Penal Code Section 304 pertaining to rash driving and speeding and other charges.

He was produced before a court which sent him to a day’s judicial custody.

As per Beelkia’s initial interrogation, he lost concentration on the road while trying to plug his mobile phone charger and his Hyundai car crashed into three stationery vehicles and an ambulance on the southern side of the Bandra Worli Sea Link.

Five persons were killed and eight injured, out of which the condition of one is critical, three others sustained serious injuries, and the rest were treated and allowed to go.

Among the victims were four staffers manning the toll-post who had gone to help the victim of an earlier accident on the sea link, the ambulance was summoned and two other vehicles stopped to help them when the tragedy struck.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief over the festival day accident in the early hours on Dussehra day.

