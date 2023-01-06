INDIA

Mumbai Shocker: 4 minors clobber 18-yr-old boy to death, detained

NewsWire
0
2

In a shocking incident, four minor boys, all aged 17, have been detained for allegedly clobbering an 18-year-old boy to death at the Mankhurd suburb of Mumbai, officials said here on Friday.

The chilling murder took place sometime on Thursday and the body of the victim, who has been identified as Tayyab Khan, was recovered from an abandoned public toilet in a desolate area.

Swinging into action, the police teams managed to trace the alleged under-age culprits and have detained them for the crime, senior police inspector Mahadev P. Koli told IANS.

He said that the four accused minors are residents of Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd. The victim was also from the same neighbourhood.

As per initial probe, the police have found that the five boys were regularly involved in local streetside brawls and fights, which were not very serious.

“This could have been just another such quarrel, but this time the minor boys were carrying weapons. We have detained the four boys, and further probe is underway,” said Koli.

The autopsy report of Khan revealed that he was brutally assaulted by the accused minors, who pounded him at least 14 times with machetes and sticks.

They left him in an unused public toilet before decamping from the spot.

The victim sustained severe injuries in the head, neck and arms, as per the post-mortem. The exact motive behind the murder is being ascertained.

20230106-172605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Global metaverse market likely to reach $996 bn in 2030

    Protect your hair and skin from pollution damage

    CERT-In warns users of multiple bugs in Google Chrome, Zoho software

    Another name change in UP: Yogi suggests Vedamau for Badaun