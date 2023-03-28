In a shocking incident, a Dalit woman lawyer – who had complained of rape, black magic practices and domestic violence by her in-laws and others – was allegedly made to walk around 2 km by a lady constable for her medical examination at a government hospital, her lawyer said here on Tuesday.

The victim had lodged complaint of rape against her NRI husband, a tantrik, her brothers-in-law and other relatives for allegedly subjecting her to repeated rape, torture and other forms of abuse since her marriage, said Advocate Nitin Satpute.

Even her complaint was registered by the Bhoiwada Police a few days ago, but only after making a lot of efforts, and she was scheduled for a medical examination at the KEM Hospital in Parel on Tuesday, he said.

“A lady constable asked her for the taxi fare, which the victim woman, a lawyer practising at the Bombay High Court, did not have. So the lady constable made her walk for 2 km from there to the BMC’s KEM Hospital for her medical,” Satpute said.

He wanted to know “where are the Nirbhaya vehicles for such rape victims”, and how could the accused be made to walk for the medical test while the accused are being taken around in police vehicles.

Satpute has brought the matter to the notice of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone IV), Pravin Mundhe, and is awaiting the police response.

20230328-192203