INDIA

Mumbai Special Court sends Kochhars, Dhoot to 14 days’ judicial custody

A Mumbai Special Court on Thursday sent former ICICI Bank honcho Chanda Kochhar, her businessman husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The Kochhars nabbed on December 23 and Dhoot arrested on December 26, was produced before a Special Central Bureau of Investigation Court after their CBI remands ended today.

Since the probe agency did not require them for further custodial interrogation in the ICICI-Videocon fraud cases, it sought judicial custody for a fortnight, which was granted till January 10, 2023.

