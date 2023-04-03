A young city biker, who performed dangerous wheelie-stunts on his motorcycle with two girls, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police and faces charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Fayyaz Ahmed A. Kadri, 24 – a history-sheeter – had performed the risky stunts last week and the matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

Late on Friday, the 13-second clip was shared by PotholeWarriors Foundation which condemned his dare-devil acts after which the Bandra Kurla Complex police swung into action and nabbed Kadri late on Sunday.

The clips showed him doing the stunt acts with a girl sitting in his lap in the front and another pillion rider grabbing him, all without wearing helmets which is compulsory in Mumbai, and the PWF urged the Mumbai Traffic Police to catch him.

Taking prompt note of the social media video, the Mumbai Traffic Police said a case was registered by the BKC Police Station and investigations were on to identify the culprits, and also sought public help in the matter.

After his arrest late on Sunday, the police checked his antecedents to discover he had similar cases lodged against him in Antop Hill and Wadala.

The BKC Police Station has slapped charges under Indian Penal Code Sec. 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 279, 336, 34 and 114, and Motor Vehicles Act Sec. 148 and 194.

A top official said that the latest development has come as a strong message to stunt bikers who perform stealthily on deserted roads at night or even those who zoom bikes at breakneck speeds in different parts of the country’s commercial capital, endangering their own and the lives of other motorists or pedestrians, despite warnings by the police.

20230403-173005