Mumbai tree crash kills 70-year-old woman, 2 others hurt

NewsWire
A 70-year-old woman was killed and two others injured when a huge branch of a tree suddenly crashed in suburban Malad on Tuesday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The tragedy occurred at around 4.30 p.m. on Daftary Road when a massive branch of a tree in a private complex crashed on the road outside, crushing two women and a minor boy. A rescue operation was launched but one of the women, Shinda Ahire (70), was crushed to death in the incident, suspected to be triggered by the intermittent heavy showers lashing the city since the past one week.

Rekha Sonawane (46) and a three-year-old boy named Rudra Sonawane suffered injuries and were rushed to a private hospital nearby, where their condition has been described to be stable.

2023071137582

