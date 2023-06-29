INDIA

Mumbai tree crashes on hut, 1 killed

In an Eid-ul-Adha tragedy, a youth was killed and another injured seriously when a massive tree crashed on a hutment in Byculla on Thursday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred in the Indu Oil Mill Compound, Hansraj Lane, around 2.30 a.m.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and other agencies rushed to the spot and found at least two young men trapped underneath.

While one Rehman Khan, 22 had succumbed, another victim Rizwan Khan, 20, was rushed to the Sir J. J. Hospital nearby and is under treatment.

This the third death owing to tree-collapse in Mumbai in the past 24 hours, with two persons losing their lives in Malad and Goregaon on Wednesday as the city was lashed by torrential rain since Monday.

