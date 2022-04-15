INDIA

Mumbai: Two trains come on same track, 3 bogies derailed; no casualty

In a freak accident, two long-distance trains reportedly came on the same track and hit each other at a crossing between Dadar and Matunga here late on Friday.

The incident involved the Puducherry Express and Gadag Express, which came on the same railway line and at least three bogies of one train was derailed, said Central Railway (CR) chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar.

Panicky passengers in both trains claimed they heard some loud sound, along with sparks on the overhead electric wires.

No casualty has been reported in the accident and no detailed statement has been issued by the CR yet.

As traffic was hit on the fifth line, most passengers on both trains got down, walked to the stations and went home.

