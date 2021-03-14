Aditya Tare scored an unbeaten 118 after captain Prithvi Shaw smashed 73 off 39 balls to help Mumbai beat Uttar Pradesh by six wickets and win the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

Opener Madhav Kaushik’s unbeaten 158 helped UP score 312/4 batting first but Mumbai made light work of the target. They reached 315/4 in just 41.3 overs thus sealing the title by winning every match in the tournament this year.

Brief scores:

Uttar Pradesh 312/4 in 50 overs (Madhav Kaushik 158 not out, Akshdeep Nath 55, Samarth Singh 55; Tanush Kotian 2/54) lost to Mumbai 315/4 in 41.3 overs (Aditya Tare 118 not out, Prithvi Shaw 73; Sameer Choudhary 1/43) by 6 wickets with 51 balls remaining

