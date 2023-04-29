INDIA

Mumbai woman shot dead in brawl between neighbours

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was shot dead by a neighbour after a heated quarrel among two women, a police officer said here late on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Farzana Irfan Sheikh (30), and the incident took place in the Indira Nagar Mandal area in Mankhurd suburb, confirmed DCP Hemraj Rajput.

The matter came to light after a caller tipped off the PCR at around 7.15 p.m. about a gunfire in the area, following which a team from the Mankhurd police station reached the spot.

However, the area was almost deserted as the scared locals had scurried to hide in their homes. The police found the victim’s body lying there in a pool of blood with a bullet injury on her chest.

Farzana’s father, Mohammed Choudhary, who also reached the spot, later lodged a police complaint.

An official said that a huge fight broke out between the women of two neighbouring families for some unknown reasons.

The husband and son of one of them whipped out a pistol and allegedly fired at Farzana before fleeing from the spot.

The police said that they have sent out teams to nab the absconding duo.

20230429-232404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Eknath Shinde vs Uddhav Thackrey: SC to hear case on Feb...

    More companies come forward to help India fight Covid

    Covid-infected woman escapes from Noida hospital, brought back hours later

    TTD being compromised by private firms’ involvement: TDP