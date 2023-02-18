New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) This weekend, R CITY in Mumbai, will hold the first-ever “Fest-O-Berry” festival. On February 18 and 19, 2023, Things2Do will host the largest strawberry celebration the city has ever seen in the mall’s courtyard. So, all strawberry fans get to enjoy delicious strawberry dishes while savouring the sweetness of premium fresh berries. Make the most of the season by indulging in a variety of delectable strawberry-based jams, sweets, milkshakes, beverages, ice creams, and more.

The two-day mega festival claims to include workshops, Strawberry Land for children, loads of mouthwatering food and drink choices with over 25 unique dishes, workshops, some great musical performances to groove to, and many other exciting experiences.

Venue : R CITY Mall (Courtyard area)

Dates : 18th and 19th February, 2023

Timings : 12 PM to 9.30 PM

