Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been awarded the ‘Best Sustainable Airport of the Year’ by the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The award was presented by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday.

As part of its effective implementation of Carbon Management Plan, CSMIA initiated various projects including entirely switching to green sources for its energy consumption needs, making CSMIA one of India’s 100 per cent sustainable airports and onsite renewal power generation plant augmented to 4.65 MW capacity.

Moreover, emphasising on the need to reduce, reuse, and recycle, CSMIA has also installed Reverse Vending Machines (RVM) to encourage passengers and the airport community to recycle Plastic bottles.

Recently, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) achieved the Highest-Level 4+ “Transition” of Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme of Airport Council International (ACI), making it only the 3rd airport to achieve the esteemed certification in the Asia-Pacific region.

Commenting on the win, a CSMIA spokesperson said, “At CSMIA, providing excellent customer service, assuring dependable and timely airport operations, and further reducing our CO2 emissions have always been our top priority. We are glad that our efforts to protect the environment and the airport’s operational excellence are being recognized by both the business community and travellers. Above all, though, this honours the exceptional work of our staff members, who toil diligently each day to guarantee that operations at the airport operate smoothly and that travellers can depend on Mumbai International Airport.”

20230118-205003