Mumbai’s new BKC-EEH elevated road to be ready by Nov: RTI reply

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Mumbai’s much-awaited Bandra Kurla Complex-Eastern Express Highway (BKC-EEH) elevated road via Chunabhatti is slated to be operational by November, an RTI reply has revealed.

Mumbai-based Right to Information activist Anil Galgali had sought replies from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on the status of the crucial project which would entail huge time-savings for commuters.

“With the new elevated road getting ready, motorists will not have to take diversions from the congested Sion-Kurla areas and reduce traffic congestion all over,” Galgali said.

MMRDA Executive Engineer A. R. Bhisikar said in the RTI reply to Galgali that the project was approved in August 2014 at a cost of Rs 155.70 crore, and so far around Rs 136 crore has been spent on it.

J. Kumar Infrastructure Ltd is constructing the project which was due to be completed in October 2018, but the deadline was extended by one year till October 2019, and it is likely to be operational by then.

The MMRDA said the reasons for the delay included construction of stormwater drains on both sides as recommended by the public works department and Mumbai Police, amalgamation of the main highway with the service roads and throwing them open, and delays in acquisition of reserved land for building roads adjoining the highway in the Somaiya Ground.

Besides, there was delay due to rehabilitation of project-affected people from Prem Nagar, shifting ot two 110 KV high tension power lines, and construction of the road and foot overbridges by the Central Railway, the MMRDA said.

–IANS

qn/kr