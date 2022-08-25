New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANSlife) Delhi Resto & Bar, Ditas, is now in Mumbai. The ambience captures the allure of the Europe, with an Art Nouveau-inspired interior to create an elegant atmosphere. It offers an experience of Spanish, Mediterranean, European, and dash of Pan Asian flavours.

The restaurant was inaugurated by Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh. “When we decided to open it in Mumbai, we could only think of a superstar like Ranveer Singh to launch Ditas. His energy, his flamboyance, and his aura conjugates with Ditas,” says Utsav Khaitan (Co-owner).

Udita and Utsav Khaitan co-founded Ditas as a tribute to a significant aspect of their relationship: world travel! They discovered their love for cuisine while exploring the globe and making treasured experiences, and they aspired to convert it into something bigger that everyone could be a part of.

The area has been planned to give guests a warm, welcoming ambiance while also surrounding them in luxury.

The restro-success bar’s can be attributed to Udita, who has a diploma in patisserie from the prestigious “Le Cordon Bleu,” London, and Utsav, a finance whiz and wine aficionado, as well as to the restaurant’s simplicity and luxury in the realm of culinary art. They are now ready to bring Mumbai this triumph!

Udita says: “The visual representation of cooking lends itself to art. Culinary preparation is both art and science in the modern kitchen. Both join hands to create those mouth-watering dishes that make us blissful”.

