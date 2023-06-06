ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Munawar drops maiden album ‘Madari’, says it has song for everyone

Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled ‘Madari’.

Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish and Noor, Munawar said: Today is very special for us since our album Madari is finally out for people to listen.”

“It’s been a unique journey and we were eagerly waiting to release it in its due time. In Madari, we have a song for everyone and I really hope everyone enjoys it,” he added.

The album has a total of eight songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar.

Talking about the sound texture and the elements used in the album, Munawar told IANS: “The sound texture of the album is unique and expansive as there is equal proportion of melody, hip-hop and rap. We have incorporated diverse elements in creating the album, deviating from the conventional expectations of a rap song which usually focuses on the rap part or a hook line. We have explored various possibilities and experimented with different musical elements.”

20230606-122202

