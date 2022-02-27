ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Munawar Faruqui has major showdown with Kangana in ‘Lock Upp’

By NewsWire
0
0

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, who has been roped in for reality show “Lock Upp”, has shown his daring side as seen in one of the promos shared by ALTBalaji and MX Player.

In the promo, host Kangana Ranaut was shown asking him (in Hindi): “Munawar, why did you come here? Not to mess with me, right?” She then laughs and adds: “Just kidding. We can also even tell jokes.”

Munawar, laughs in turn, as he replies: “Only thing, this was not funny.”

Pointing towards Kangana, he says: “I don’t have to change anything with comedy. An artiste can’t bring any revolution till today.”

At this, Kangana, looking a bit upset, says: “What did you say? An artiste can’t bring any revolution… If there is a death sentence, he would have been given (it).”

Munawar then answers: “Don’t threaten me.”

Recently, many of Munawar’s fans have criticised him for participating in Kangana’s reality show, and also took to social media to clarify his point.

In 2017, Munawar started his journey as a comedian. In 2018, he became the winner of Comic Kaun 4.0 and Open Mic at Synergy Fest.

In 2021, he was arrested by the police in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore in a case for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month.

“Lock Upp” will be streaming at 10 p.m. on Sunday on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

20220227-202004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.