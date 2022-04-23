ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Munawar Faruqui, Mahika Sharma approached for ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp contestant Munawar Faruqui and actress Mahika Sharma have been approached to face fearful challenges in the 12th season of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

A source close to the show show says: “Makers are keen to make the upcoming season grand and take the reality TV show to another level. The budget of the show has been increased compared to last seasons. Munawar has became one of the favourite among the girls in the Kangana Ranaut hosted show. He is approached for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’ and maybe seen as a contestant .”

The source further continues: “Mahika is often vocal and she has also been approached for the show. She has also confirmed to fight her fears in the show.”

The reality TV show hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, is scheduled to commence in the fourth week of May in South Africa. Other celebrities like Pratik Sehajpal, Umar Riaz, Shivangi Joshi, Erica Fernandes and choreographer Tushar Kalia are too said to be approached.

