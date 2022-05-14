The owner of the ill-fated four-storey building in Mundka that caught massive fire on Friday, resided on the top floor and went absconding after the incident, an official said on Saturday.

The police revealed the identity of the owner as Manish Lakra, however, it is yet to be learnt whether he was present in the building at the time of the incident. “His whereabouts are still unknown,” the official said, adding searches are on to nab him.

Most of the people were present on the second floor of the building at the time of the incident. The fire first broke out on the first floor of the building which houses a CCTV and router manufacturing company.

The police have detained the owners of that company, identified as Harish Goel and Varun Goel and their antecedents are being examined.

As many as 27 people were killed in the major fire incident while 12 sustained injuries.

