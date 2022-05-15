Manish Lakra, the owner of the building that was gutted in a massive fire on Friday, was trying to flee to Haridwar to evade arrest, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Lakra, a resident of Mundka village, resided on the top floor of the building and went absconding after the incident that claimed the lives of 27 people.

“He was arrested from Ghevra Mod in west Delhi, which is close to the Haryana-Delhi border,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma said.

The senior official informed that Lakra had switched off and destroyed his mobile so that he could not be located.

“However we pressurised his friends and family members which ultimately led to the revelation of his location,” the DCP said.

During his absconding time, Lakra has so far revealed to the police that he stayed in some Hanuman Mandir in Haryana and slept there during the night.

“When we arrested him, he was trying to flee to Haridwar,” the senior official said, adding, he had also during his absconding period collected money from one of his friends.

