Several people, who were stuck inside the multi-storey building in Delhi’s Mundka, which caught fire earlier in the day and left at least 27 people dead, were rescued through the AC window, while some others jumped out in desperation and were injured.

As per a rescue operation video accessed by IANS, the people could be seen coming out from a window with the help of ropes and a fire fighters’ ladder that was placed atop a truck to reach high of the window.

A Fire Department official said in a bid to save themselves, some people jumped off the building when the fire broke out, and got injured. They were then immediately shifted to the Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

The massive fire broke out around 4.30 p.m. after which the police and the Fire Department immediately swung into action and over 100 firefighters started the rescue-cum-fire fighting operation.

Till now 27 bodies have been recovered from the spot.

