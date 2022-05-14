The Delhi Congress on Saturday sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the kin of 27 people killed in the Mundka fire accident on Friday.

The demands were raised during a press conference by the Chairman of the Communications Department of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) and former MLA Anil Bhardwaj who said the injured individuals should be given Rs 5 lakh each.

Bhardwaj said the Rs 10 lakh and Rs 50,000 compensation announced by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was too less.

Addressing a press conference at the DPCC office in Rajiv Bhawan here, Bhardwaj said that the fire engines reached late by over an hour, even as the fire station is just 4 km away.

Bhardwaj said: “Had the AAP government acted quickly, many innocent lives could have been saved, as the fire department is under the Delhi government.”

He said that a probe should be conducted to pin responsibility for the lapses.

He also said that the government should make it mandatory for every multi-storey building to install emergency ladders, which can save lives in case a fire breaks out.

