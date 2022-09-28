INDIA

Mundra heroin seizure: NIA arrests 26th accused

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested 26th accused in connection the seizure of 3000 kgs of heroin, valued at Rs 21,000 crore, at Gujarat’s Mundra Port in September last year, an official said.

A senior NIA official said that the accused, identified as Sushanta Sarkar of West Bengal, was arrested on Tuesday for his involvement in the illegal international trade of heroin into India for supporting terrorist activities.

Heroin was seized between September 17-19, 2021 at Container Freight Station, Mundra Port by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence from a consignment of semi processed talc stone it was concealed in.

The case was initially registered by DRI and then re-registered by the NIA. In March 2022, the NIA had filed charge sheet before a special court in Ahmedabad against 10 persons.

The case pertains to an international drug smuggling syndicate, run by Afghan nationals, brothers Hassan Daad and Hussain Daad, who had sent multiple heroin consignments to India through containers. The heroin was purified in Afghanistan and the concealed in other materials like, semi-processed talc and bituminous coal. These consignments were then sent to Indian ports in Gujarat and West Bengal and further to New Delhi, via trucks.

“The accused arrested yesterday is an important part of the criminal conspiracy, and had ordered a heroin-laden shipment of semi-processed talc from Afghanistan, via Iran in November. He used his firm ‘Jesus Christ Impex’ for the purpose. He transported the consignment to the firm of another accused Kabir Talwar, in New Delhi. The consignment was unloaded by members of the heroin smuggling syndicate who are charge sheeted in the instant case,” said the official.

20220928-212402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BSF shoots down Pak drone carrying contraband in Punjab’s Ferozpur

    Punjab appoints nodal officers for NRIs

    Art for all, all for art

    Calcutta HC pulls up WBBSE for faulty recruitment