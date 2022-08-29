The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a supplementary charge sheet against nine accused before a special court here in connection with seizure of 3,000 kgs of heroin at Gujarat’s Mundra Port on September 13, 2021.

The heroin, valued Rs 21,000 crore was seized between September 17, 2021, and September 19, 2021 from the Container Freight Station at the Mundra Port. It was concealed in a consignment of semi-processed talc stone.

The case was initially registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Gandhi Dham and subsequently, re-registered by the NIA.

Sarabjit Singh alias Setthi, Jannat Gul Kaker, Mujahid Shinwari, Shami Ullah, Mohammad Lal Kaker, Imtiaz Ahmed, Imran Ahmed, Balwinder Singh, and Jasvir Singh have been chargesheeted by the NIA.

“The accused chargesheeted today are members of International drugs smuggling network involved in trafficking of heroin from Afghanistan to India for further distribution in Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and other states of India,” an official said.

The NIA had recently arrested Harpreet Singh Talwar alias Kabir Talwar and Prince Sharma, both residents of Delhi, following raids across the nation.

Talwar is a social media influencer and owner of several pubs in Delhi. As per his social media accounts, he is owner of the White Club, the PlayBoy Club, the Jazbaa Lounge, the RSVP Club, The Velvet Room, and LIT Lounge & Bar.

