The Indian para-shooters started the World Shooting Para Sport Munich World Cup in style, claiming two gold and one silver medal on the opening day of the competition here on Friday.

Rahul Jakhar came up with a superb performance to win the gold in P3 – Mixed 25m Pistol SH1 event while compatriot and Tokyo Paralympic Games double-medal winner Singhraj claimed the silver. Oleksii Denysiuk of Ukraine took the bronze medal, pipping another Indian, Nihal Singh, to the fourth position.

India’s second gold of the day came in the 25m pistol team event.

Jakhar shot brilliantly with a series of 95, 91, 96, 97, 96, and 96 for a total of 571 with 10 hits in the centre of the target to top the qualifying round. Singhraj and Denysiuk were tied on 570 points with the Indian taking second place with 15 hits in the centre of the target as compared to 11 by the Ukraine shooter. Nihal Singh was fourth with a score of 554 points.

In the final, Rahul Jakhar shot three hits in the first and second series followed by a four. in the final series, Rahul shot a four while Singhraj faltered with a two as Jakhar finished with a score of 27 while Singhraj ended with 24. Denysiuk finished with a score of 20 while Nihal ended fourth with 14.

In the team event, India won the gold medal with a score of 14 with Great Britain (12) and Switzerland (9) taking silver and bronze respectively.

