Municipal officials were attacked during an anti-encroachment drive by the members of a family in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

In a video clip of the incident that surfaced on social media, a woman could be seen throwing chilli powder and bricks at the Municipal officials who had gone there for an anti-encroachment drive on Thursday.

Municipal engineer P.S. Dharve, who was part of the anti-encroachment drive, told IANS that complaints were received from the local residents of Bhainsa Pahad area, Ward No. 24, regarding encroachment of a portion of government land.

“Multiple complaints were received regarding encroachment of government land by the same family. When officials visited the spot, it was noticed that the accused family had not only encroached upon government land, but also blocked the road for others living in the same locality,” Dharve said.

When a team of municipal officials along with the local police requested the accused family members not to block the passage of their neighbours, they attacked the officials with chilli powder and bricks.

“The family members, including women, threw chilli powder, pelted stones, and even tried to blast a gas cylinder to threaten the municipal officials. One of our colleagues received burn injury in his eyes and is recuperating at the hospital presently,” Dharve said.

He added that the attackers were so furious that they could have even killed some municipal officials.

“They were saved only after some lady police officers somehow managed to overpower the women attacking the officials,” he added.

The municipal team, however, later removed the encroachment and also lodged a complaint at the local police station.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Parveen Bi, her son, and her two daughters who have been booked for obstructing government work and injuring municipal officials on duty.

