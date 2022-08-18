Sabrina Almeida

Municipal politics, considered to be the lowest tier of government, typically doesn’t get the due attention of the communities it serves. The result is disinterest and lack of involvement in local issues as well as a low voter turnout. Studies, in fact, show a consistent decline of voter participation in Ontario’s municipal elections from 48% in 1982 to 38.29% in 2018. One could hope that a few prominent names moving from provincial to local politics this year can change that. But what is of greater concern is whether municipal politics should become the consolation prize after a failed attempt at the provincial and federal level?

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has done his fair share of waffling from provincial to municipal to federal and back to municipal. Incumbent Mayor Linda Jeffreys called him out when he ran for her job in 2018 after being forced to step down as Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader, but he won nonetheless. And now after being kicked out of the federal Conservative leadership race, Brown has skedaddled back to municipal politics, announcing he will be running for Brampton Mayor again. Is Brown really committed to Brampton, like he says, or is he just biding his time till a ‘better’ opportunity comes along?

This week former Ontario Liberal leader Steven Del Duca also announced his desire to contest in the Vaughan mayoral election. Many questioned this decision as he lost his seat in the June election and the provincial Liberals fared miserably under his leadership forcing him to step down from the post. But apparently Del Duca doesn’t see this as a reason to end his political career. In fact, he is touting his cabinet positions under the much-maligned Kathleen Wynne government to help get him the job.

Failure at one level of government seems to serve as an inspiration to pursue office in another to stay in the game as many politicians have shown. Take Bonnie Crombie who has served two terms as Mississauga Mayor and is very likely to win the third. Crombie also lost her Mississauga-Streetsville MP’s seat to Brad Butt in 2011 but was elected to Mississauga City Council a few months later. Outgoing Mayor Hazel McCallion’s endorsement got her Mississauga’s top job four years later in 2014. Interestingly, Butt who was defeated by Gagan Sikand in 2015 is now running for Mississauga’s Ward 11 councillor after several earlier bids to get into city council.

Former MPP Dipika Damerla too was elected Mississauga councillor for Ward 7 after her defeat in the 2018 provincial elections. She had previously represented Mississauga East–Cooksville in provincial parliament for eight years. Like Patrick Brown, Damerla also kept her options open. And after losing the June provincial elections, she is now seeking a second term as Ward 7 councillor. Is she simply holding on to her municipal position till the next provincial elections?

Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath was another prominent name to announce her bid for Hamilton mayor at the end of last month. She resigned from her leadership post after her party failed to win the June provincial election. While it looked like she was stepping away from the public eye, Horwath’s political career seems to have come full circle as she looks to go back to where she began, in Hamilton City Council.

One can only conclude that politics and the prospect of gaining power is like an addiction. While a few might be in it out of a genuine desire to serve the public, most see it as an avenue to serve themselves! That explains the frequent lane changes from federal to provincial, and then municipal, if nothing else works out!!!