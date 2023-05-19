The Calcutta High Court on Friday refused to hear the West Bengal government’s plea challenging an earlier order of the same court ordering a CBI probe into the numcipalities recruitment case.

A division bench of Justices Arijit Banerjee and Apruba Sinha Roy refused to hear the matter on the ground that it was not their subject.

The matter has been referred back to the division bench of the Chief Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya.

The original order for the CBI probe was given by the court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. However, the state government approached the Supreme Court, which referred the matter back to the Calcutta High Court.

Thereafter, the state government approached the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha with the plea seeking quashing the order for the CBI probe in the matter.

However, Justice Sinha on May 12 upheld the order by the bench of Justice Gangopadhyay for the probe.

Finally, on May 16, the state government again approached the division bench of Justice Banerjee and Justice Sinha Roy challenging the order by Justice Sinha.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids and search operations at the residence of private real estate promoter Ayan Sil in connection with the recruitment ‘scam’ in state-run schools, had revealed the “irregularities” in recruitment in the municipalities of the state.

