Municipalities recruitment scam: CBI launches probe after filing FIR

Having been authorised by the Calcutta High Court, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday launched its investigation into the municipalities recruitment scam in West Bengal after filing an FIR in the matter.

On April 21, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay had given clearance to CBI to launch an investigation in the matter, stating that the central agency, if necessary, can file an FIR on this count.

One of the accused in the case named in the FIR is real-estate promoter Ayan Sil, who is already in judicial custody in connection with the multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools.

The CBI is supposed to submit a preliminary report by April 28.

The scam was first brought to light by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which raided Sil’s residence last month in connection with the teachers’ recruitment scam, and procured incriminating documents relating to his involvement in the municipalities recruitment scam.

Meanwhile, the ED also seems to be taking interest in the matter considering that the scam was revealed by it.

Sources said that the ED has sought from CBI a copy of the FIR filed by the latter. The sources also said that once its gets a copy of the, the ED might file an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in this matter.

The ED and the CBI are conducting parallel probes into multiple scams in West Bengal, including the teachers’ recruitment scam, coal scam and cattle-smuggling scam.

