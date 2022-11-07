INDIA

Munugode people reposed faith in TRS: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Monday said that people of Munugode reposed faith in his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the leadership.

He congratulated the party leaders for working hard for the victory of the TRS candidate in Munugode.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who won the by-election to Munugodu Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister, who is also the TRS President, and took his blessings.

He thanked KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly called, for giving him an opportunity and inspiring him which led to his victory in the by-election.

KCR congratulated Prabhakar Reddy and felicitated him with a shawl.

He suggested that efforts should be made to implement the promises made to the people. He directed minister Jagadish Reddy to coordinate with the officials and prepare plans accordingly.

Prabhakar Reddy on Sunday won fiercely contested by-election by defeating his nearest rival Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy of BJP by a margin of over 10,000 votes.

Rajagopal Reddy had resigned as MLA and also quit the Congress to join the BJP, necessitating the by-election.

