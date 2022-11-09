Visiting Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan interacted with the Indian community in Brazil and invited them to attend the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in Indore in January 2023.

In his first ever visit to attend the Solemn Session on 75 years of India’s Independence at Congresso Nacional (Brazilian Parliament), Muraleedharan thanked the diaspora for promoting India’s rich cultural heritage in Brazil.

“A lively interaction with the Indian Community at Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre, Sao Paulo, Brazil. Appreciated Indian Association and the community in promoting India’s rich cultural heritage in Brazil. Invited them to participate in #PBD2023,” the Minister, who is on a day’s visit to the country, tweeted.

He also attended a Mohiniattam dance performance by Brazilian artist Irani Cippiciani.

The Indian community of PIOs/NRIs in Brazil is small, numbering about 2,000 persons.

A majority of them live in Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus, according to the Consulate General of India’s website.

The community mainly comprises professionals and businessmen and some scientists/researchers in agriculture, physics.

The first wave of Indian immigration to Brazil began when a small number of Sindhis arrived from Suriname and Central America (mainly from Belize and Panama) in the 1960s to set up shop as traders in the city of Manaus.

Earlier, Muraleedharan paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at City Park, Brasilia, and said that he is “glad to learn about the impact of Gandhian values and philosophy among the local communities”.

The Minister, who arrived in Brazil on Monday, will also address the congregation of Brazilian Parliamentarians, both from the upper and lower house; representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and International Organizations; representatives of the Brazilian Government and Friends of India, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

He will also call upon the Vice President of Brazil and have interactions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a reception in Brasilia with members of the Congress and Senate, diplomats, members of government and the Indian community, it added.

India and Brazil are celebrating 74 years of diplomatic relations in 2022.

Brazil is India’s largest trading partner in Latin America. India’s exports in 2021-22 accounted for $6.5 billion and imports $5.7 billion dollars.

Indian companies have invested in Brazil in sectors like oil fields, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, aluminium plants, autoparts and IT.

Brazilian companies have also invested in India in electrical motors, autoparts and IT.

Under President Luiz Inacio de Lula, who returned as the country’s President recently, many initiatives were taken to bolster strategic partnership with India.

Lula, in the past, had encouraged his government officials to visit India and explore collaboration and joint ventures.

