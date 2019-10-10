Muraleedharan visiting Vatican for canonisation of Kerala nun

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan is leading the Indian delegation to Vatican City at the Canonisation ceremony of Kerala nun Sister Mariam Thresia on Sunday.

Sister Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan founded the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family (CHF) in Thrissur, Kerala, in May 1914.

She was born on April 26, 1876 in Thrissur and passed away on June 8, 1926. On April 9, 2000, she was beatified by Pope John Paul II.

Pope Francis will canonise five new saints during a Eucharistic Celebration in Rome’s St. Peter’s Square on Sunday.

Besides Sister Mariam Thresia, the others are English Cardinal John Henry Newman, Swiss laywoman Marguerite Bays, Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes and Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini.

Pope Francis on February 12 authorised a decree recognising a miracle through her intercession, which cleared her for sainthood. On July 1, the Pope decided on October 13 as the canonisation day.

Since then, the sisters of the Congregation of the Holy Family have been preparing intensely for this great day, said Sister Udaya, the Superior General of the Congregation.

