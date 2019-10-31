Murasoli land title will be proved: Stalin

Chennai, Nov 6 (IANS) Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the land title on which the office of party news organ ‘Murasoli’ is situated will be proved at the “appropriate time”.

In a statement issued here Stalin said it is for the accusers to prove that the Murasoli office land is ‘Panchami’ land – land allotted to Dalits.

Referring to PMK founder S. Ramadoss’ statement last month charging that Murasoli land is actually a ‘Panchami’ land, Stalin said immediately the land ‘Patta’ was shown as the proof that the land was not allotted to Dalits.

Soon after that Ramadoss asked Stalin to show the original land deeds to ascertain its status.

“Whether in public space or in courts, it is the accuser who has to prove his charge,” Stalin said.

Stalin said on Tamil Nadu BJP’s complaint to National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on the land issue, the latter has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam.

According to Stalin, as per reports, the NCSC has asked the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to appear before it on November 19.

