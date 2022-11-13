INDIA

Murder accused absconding for over 4 years arrested

A man wanted in the murder case of a 15-year-old minor girl has been arrested from Jharkhand by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, an official said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Special Cell, Pramod Kumar Kushwaha said the accused — Shalu Topno a.k.a. Saru, was absconding for more than four-and-a-half years.

“He was declared a Proclaimed Offender in the case and was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head,” said Kushwaha.

He was frequently changing his hideouts to evade arrest.

The police officer said Topno was arrested on Friday from Jharkhand following a tip-off. He was presented at a court in Jharkhand and then was brought to Delhi on transit remand.

Topno was wanted in a case of the murder of a minor girl that was registered in PS Mianwali Nagar (now Paschim Vihar West) Delhi in 2018.

In course of investigation, three persons were arrested.

Topno has revealed that he used to work in a manpower placement agency.

He used to bring girls from Jharkhand and Bihar on commission basis for getting them employed as domestic helpers in Delhi.

He had brought a minor girl (aged 12 years) from Jharkhand in 2015 and got her employed as domestic help at a house in Delhi.

After three years, the girl wished to return to her home in Jharkhand, and sought a payment of Rs 2 lakh which was part of her salary amount.

However, Topno and the placement agency owner Manjeet Karketta kept on delaying her payment.

When she threatened to complain against them, Topno, along with his three associates killed her by hitting on head in their office.

Thereafter, they chopped her body into six parts, put in a bag and dumped it near a canal.

