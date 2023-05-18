INDIA

Murder accused arrested 40 years after crime

Forty years after he allegedly abducted and killed an eight-year-old boy, a man has been arrested for the crime.

Antram a.k.a Anta Antram, 61, had allegedly kidnapped and killed Harendra Singh– the younger brother of lawyer Raghvendra Singh–with the help of his friend in 1982.

The boy was murdered after the family failed to pay a ransom of Rs 5 lakh. The body was found seven days later, with the throat split open.

An FIR was registered against Antram and his accomplice, Chandrabhan, his neighbour. While Chanda was arrested and then sentenced to life imprisonment, Antram remained at large.

Later, a permanent arrest warrant was issued against him by a court and his property was attached.

According to a senior police officer, “After the crime, Antram relocated to Delhi, adopting the name Ram Nivas. He built a life for himself in the national capital and raised a family of three children with his wife.”

However, according to local residents, his attempt to stake claim to his ancestral property proved to be his undoing and one of his three brothers alerted the police, who moved in and arrested him.

DCP Sonam Kumar, said, “On the basis of a tip-off, Antram was arrested and sent to jail following court orders.”

SHO (Kheragarh) Rajeev Kumar said, “Antram had changed multiple locations after the crime. Later, he changed his name and secured a fake Aadhaar card. He also built a house in a locality under Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station.”

