A murder accused, who was absconding for the last 14 years after the crime in Paharganj area has been arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Vikas Mendiratta, a resident of Ramesh Nagar and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared on information leading to his arrest, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, H.G.S. Dhaliwal said.

According to police, information regarding absconding criminal Mendiratta was received at the Special Cell after which incessant efforts were made to gather his accurate location.

It was also revealed that he has been changing his whereabouts quite regularly and has been evading arrest for the last 14 years.

“On June 21, specific inputs were received and Mendiratta was nabbed from Major Pankaj Batra Marg in Delhi,” Dhaliwal said.

On interrogation, it was revealed that in 2008, Mendiratta, along with his associates, had beaten up Sajjauddin and had thrown him off the building, leading to his death.

“While his associates Mahender Singh, Surender Saini, and Tarun Bhalla were arrested in the case, he could not be apprehended. The accused further divulged that he was changing his hideouts frequently to evade his arrest,” the Special CP said.

