The Haryana Special Task Force (STF) Police have arrested the main accused for the murder of an individual Sukhbir Chauhan alias Sukhi, who was allegedly killed by his brother-in-law Chaman at the Gurudwara Road in Gurugram.

According to the STF officials, the accused was nabbed on Thursday at Badshahpur.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed before the STF that the victim Sukhbir had an affair with the former’s sister Pushpa

and the couple had subsequently married in 2008. Due to this, the accused developed an enmity with Sukhbir.

“Chaman was an active member of Vikram aka Papla gang. He along with his aide hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Sukhbir.

In this sequence, Chaman and his associate Rahul, Ankur, Deepak and Yogesh aka Seelu fired several times at Sukhbir and

killed him,” Varun Dahiya, an STF official, said.

The police informed that nine cases of serious nature were registered against Chaman in Gurugram, Mahendragarh and Rajasthan.

Sukhbir became the Vice President of the Sohna Market Committee in 2009. He was preparing to contest the Councillor election from Zilla Parishad ward-2.

20220923-235203

