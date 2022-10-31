A 22-year-old woman, who was in police custody on the charge of murdering her lover, attempted suicide by consuming toilet cleaning solution on Monday.

Greeshma was rushed to a hospital when she felt dizzy after coming out of a restroom in Nedumangad Police station.

She was taken into police custody on Sunday after she confessed to having poisoned her lover by mixing a toxic chemical in an ayurvedic medication on October 14. The man passed away at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College October 25.

Rural SP of Police D.Shilpa told the media that Greeshma when taken to a different washroom attached to the Nedumangad Police station consumed a toilet cleaning lotion.

“She herself said that she had consumed a toilet cleaning solution and immediately she was taken to the hospital and her stomach washed. The doctors have informed that she is stable. We will now bring the local magistrate to the hospital and her arrest will be recorded in the course of the day,” said Shilpa.

Action is likely to be taken against the erring police officials , who erred in the duty.

The woman had served a copper sulphate-laced drink to Sharon Raj on October 14 following which he vomited and fell unconscious. He was admitted to Parasala hospital and later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where he died on October 25.

His family had earlier alleged that he was poisoned to death by Greeshma, which was denied by her and her family.

Raj’s family also alleged that the Parasala police, which did the preliminary investigation, was not doing the probe professionally.

His father told the media on Monday that Greeshma, along with her mother, had killed his son.

“Her parents, an uncle of hers and a friend of hers is also part of the team which planned Athe entire murder and action should be taken against all,” said Raj’s father- Jayaraj.

With Greeshma now admitted to the ICU for a day, the earlier planned itinerary of the police to take her to a few places as part of evidence collection has now been postponed.

In reply to a question, Shilpa said, “Since the investigation is still in progress, it will be too early to jump into any conclusion on whether more people were involved in the crime.”

Police said it appears that Greeshma got engaged to another person and wanted to get rid of Raj. Her WhatsApp chats indicate that she had some astrological issues and she believed that her first husband would die and would lead a peaceful life after her second marriage.

According to Raj’s relatives, he wanted to prove that this astrological prediction was wrong and that he had married Greeshma at the Vettukadu church and had put ‘sindoor’ on her forehead.

Raj’s family also accused the Parasala Police of attempting to divert the probe despite they trying to convince the police that it was a planned murder.

20221031-121206