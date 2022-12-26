INDIA

Murder attempt accused commits suicide in Guj police station premises

An attempted murder accused on Sunday evening consumed poison after his arrest in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar and breathed his last on Monday, police said.

Police are investigating the incident

Bhavnagar District Superintendent of Police Ravindra Patel told IANS that accused Sailesh Jotangiya was absconding in an attempt to murder case registered against him with Khambhat Police station of Anand district.

“On Sunday evening, Anand district police picked him up from Nirnaynagar Bazaar of Bhavnagar city and he was brought to the ‘A’ division police station to inform the local police station, when he consumed poison, which he was carrying in his pocket.”

Jotangiya was rushed to the district government hospital, where the executive magistrate recorded his statement, in which the accused stated that he himself had consumed poison when he was being taken to the police station, the SP said.

The case investigation was handed over to the ‘A’ division police station’s Inspector K.M. Bhuva, who will investigate whether the incident has occurred in the police station premises or outside, whether there was any negligence on the part of Anand police personnel, who picked up the accused from the market.”

