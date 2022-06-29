Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur and said it has shaken the humanity.

“The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riyaz and Ghaus, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhuman.

“I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act,” he said.

He said that Islam is a religion of peace and tranquillity. “The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism.”

“Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime,” he said.

The Muslim organisations have condemned the horrific beheading of Kanhaiya Lal and have said that this can never be justified.

Mushawarat President Navaid Hamid said, “The gruesome beheading in Udaipur is anti-Islamic and an open case of hate crime. Prophet Muhammad had never harmed any body in his entire life. Those pretending to indulge in crime because of the Prophet’s love are criminals and need harshest punishment as per the law,” he said.

“I earnestly appeal PM @narendramodi ji to urgently consider addressing the nation for maintaining peace, calm and soothing sentiments,” Hamid added.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind too condemned the incident and its General Secretary Hakeemuddin Qasmi in a statement said, “The act is crime in the eyes of law, and our religion does not allow this.”

Several Muslim organisations demanded exemplary punishment to the culprits.

