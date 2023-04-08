A murder convict, who jumped parole in 2020 and then brutally killed his former girlfriend, was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in the city’s Mangolpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Deepak (37), a resident of Mangolpuri area. The police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information of his whereabouts.

According to the police, Deepak and his four associates in 2010 had kidnapped the son of a doctor in Rohini and took him to Gharaunda, Haryana.

“He demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakhs from the father of the boy. When demands were not fulfilled by the doctor, Deepak along with other co-accused brutally murdered the boy and threw his body in Gharaunda. Deepak was convicted for rigorous imprisonment for life and fined along with other co-accused persons by a trial court. The accused was released on parole on August 17, 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

After being released from jail on parole in 2020, he came to know that his former girlfriend had married someone else.

“Feeling betrayed, Deepak then decided to kill her. He called her to an Oyo Hotel in Sultanpuri and brutally stabbed her several times with a knife. After committing the crime, he fled from the spot,” said Yadav.

Recently, the Crime Branch was tasked to nab parole jumpers and it received inputs about the presence of Deepak in Outer Delhi.

“This information was received via human intelligence as well as technical surveillance. He was finally nabbed from R-Block, Subzi Mandi, Mangolpuri,” said the official.

On interrogation, Deepak revealed that to evade arrest, he had continuously changed his locations and lived in Bihar, Assam, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

