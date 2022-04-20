INDIA

Murder convict ends life in UP jail

An inmate, convicted for his wife’s murder, allegedly ended his life by suicide days after accusing four other inmates of harassing him.

A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered by the district magistrate into the incident.

The man, Amar Singh, was found hanging inside his barrack under mysterious circumstances. He had been lodged in the Bareilly district jail since 2018.

Police have sent his body for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death.

Three days before his death, Amar Singh, 50, had met his daughter and said that his life had been made ‘miserable’ by four men lodged in the jail.

Singh was awarded life imprisonment for the murder of his wife by a Bareilly court in 2021.

Singh’s daughter Poonam Devi, told reporters, “My father was very depressed because of four men in the jail. I fear that he was either murdered by them or that he killed himself because of them. We want a proper investigation in this case and action against the people responsible for my father’s death.”

Jailor of the district jail meanwhile said, “The body was sent for an autopsy to ascertain the reason of death.”

Appropriate action will be taken as per the guidelines, he added.

