INDIA

Murder convict tops exam among UP jail inmates

NewsWire
0
0

Fifty-year-old Onkar Singh, who is lodged in Bareilly jail after his conviction in a murder case, has topped among jail inmates who appeared for UP Board examinations.

He secured 83.3 per cent marks in Class 10. He now wants to study further.

Another convict in dowry death case Chhote Lal, 35, topped Class 12 examination with 61.1 per cent marks. He has been convicted in a dowry case.

Among women inmates, Naima, 40, topped the Class 10 examination with 72.6 per cent. She has been convicted for the murder of her sister-in-law and has been lodged in Rampur jail since 2016.

Almost all the inmates, who appeared for the UP Board Class 10 and 12 examinations, have cleared the test.

Out of 62 inmates who appeared for Class 10 examination, 59 were successful, taking the pass percentage to 95.16. Similarly, out of 65 inmates, 45 cleared the Class 12 examination.

A jail officer posted in the headquarters said that the inmates defied all odds and set an example for others.

Inmates of 25 prisons in Uttar Pradesh, including central jails in Naini, and Bareilly, have excelled in the Board examination. They recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.16 per cent in Class 10 and 69.23 per cent in Class 12.

20230426-084403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Singer Dev Negi overwhelmed by response to ‘Kala Sha Kala’

    Man found hanging from tree in Delhi park

    Sixth time in history, Budget first discussed in RS

    4 mistakes you make while eating fruit