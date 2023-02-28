INDIALIFESTYLE

Murder of TN Minorities Commission Vice Chairman: Madras HC dismisses bail of his brother

The Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail application by D. Kowse Azam Basha who allegedly had plotted and executed the murder of his brother, D. Masthan who was the then vice chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission.

Madras High Court judge, Justice T.V. Thamilselvi dismissed the bail application after hearing the argument by the prosecution as well as the deceased leader’s son, Harish Shanavaz.

The government counsel Vinoth Raj, during his argument, said that the investigation of the murder case was at its preliminary stages and that bail should not be granted to the accused. The advocate also submitted the forensic report on the murder of Masthan.

The advocate for Masthan’s son, S. Manuraj said that the murder of Masthan was a pre-planned one and that as per the forensic report his client’s father was smothered to death by the accused. He said that Masthan was also strangulated, and opposed the bail to the accused.

Masthan died on December 21 near Guduvanchery and initially the death was dismissed as due to a heart attack. However, his son raised suspicion and police questioned, Imran Basha, son of the petitioner who was with Masthan during his death.

During interrogation, it became clear that Kowse Azam Basha, the petitioner had communicated with the accused and was arrested. Further probe revealed that Basha and Masthan were at loggerheads due to some issues regarding sharing of ancestral property.

