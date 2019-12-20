Murdered Pak Sikh man’s brother demands justice

New Delhi, Jan 8 (IANS) A video of the brother of the Sikh youth killed in Pakistan demanding justice was released on Wednesday on Twitter by Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee President Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Harmeet Singh, brother of slain youth Tarvinder Singh, in the video said: “My name is Harmeet Singh and I am the first Sikh news anchor anchor in Pakistan and a journalist. It has been more than three days that my brother was murdered but nobody from Pakistan government or ministry of minority affairs has issued any statement on this incident nor did anyone tried contacting me. More than three days have passed but no action has been taken by the police here and nobody has been arrested yet.”

He also said in the video “I have complete right to ask the Pakistan government, also I represent Sikh community in media. I have continuously raised the issue through media and put pressure on the government because I am in a position to do it. But if a person like me has to carry my brother’s corpse drenched in blood then imagine the plight of a common Sikh in Pakistan.”

Harmeet has requested various Gurudwara management committees across the world to raise their voice against the assassination of his brother. “My loss will never be compensated as I have lost my brother but if you keep mum at this moment you will have to carry the dead bodies of remaining Sikh brothers here. Assassins of my brother are roaming scot free,” he said in the video.

Sirsa, showing concern over atrocities on the Sikh community in Pakistan, wrote on Twitter in Hindi: “Anchor Harmeet Singh, brother of Tarvinder Singh, who was killed in Peshawar, described (in this video) the difficulties of Sikhs of Pakistan and how minorities are living with discrimination there.”

While speaking with IANS, Sirsa said “It shows the condition of minorities in Pakistan. It is a very sensitive issue and should be raised in the media so that Pakistan government is exposed. They must take action against the murder of the young Sikh.”

Two days after the Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan’s Punjab province was attacked by a Muslim mob, Tarvinder was murdered in Peshawar by “unknown” gunmen on January 5.

