Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh has claimed that several non-BJP MLAs have also voted in support of President-elect Droupadi Murmu in the state.

“In Madhya Pradesh, many non-BJP MLAs have also voted for Murmu ji with their conscience, and I would thank them all,” Chouhan said.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nominee, Odisha-born Murmu will be the first tribal and the second woman President of the country. Pratibha Patil (July 25, 2007 to July 25, 2012) was the country’s first woman President, who was elected during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Murmu will take oath as the 15th President of India on July 25 at the Parliament House, New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh BJP leadership celebrated the occasion by congratulating the President-elect, and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for nominating her for the Presidential polls.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tribals in India – about 21.5 per cent of the state’s population (2011 Census). Out of a total 230 assembly seats, 47 are reserved for STs. In 2018, the BJP won 16 seats in the state’s tribal-dominated areas, against 31 in 2013. Of the 35 seats reserved for the SCs, the BJP won 17 in 2018, as compared to 28 in 2013.

