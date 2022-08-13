INDIA

Murmu to address nation on eve of Independence day

NewsWire
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 76th Independence Day on August 14.

This will be her first address after assuming the office of the President.

The address will be broadcast from 7 p.m. on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

The AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9.30 p.m. on its respective regional networks.

The country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

