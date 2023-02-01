Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy could be sidelined for two months after the La Liga club confirmed that he suffered a muscle injury.

“Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Ferland Mendy, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,” explained the club website.

The defender suffered the injury in his side’s Copa del Rey 3-1 win at home to local rivals Atletico Madrid last Thursday, and although the club have not given a time for his recovery, it is reported that he could be out until the end of March, reports Xinhua news agency.

That means the Frenchman will miss an intense period, which includes a La Liga match at home to Valencia on Thursday night and a visit to Mallorca on Sunday.

He will then miss the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool, and the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at home to FC Barcelona.

Although Mendy is the only specialist left-back in the Real Madrid squad, coach Carlo Ancelotti has several options to cover for his injury, such as David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and utility player Nacho Fernandez.

Real Madrid’s only other player out through injury at the moment is wingback Lucas Vazquez, who twisted an ankle while playing in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

20230201-094803