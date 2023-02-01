SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Muscle injury may keep Real Madrid left back Mendy out for two months

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid left back Ferland Mendy could be sidelined for two months after the La Liga club confirmed that he suffered a muscle injury.

“Following tests carried out today by the Real Madrid Medical Services on our player Ferland Mendy, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semimembranosus muscle in his left leg. His recovery will be monitored,” explained the club website.

The defender suffered the injury in his side’s Copa del Rey 3-1 win at home to local rivals Atletico Madrid last Thursday, and although the club have not given a time for his recovery, it is reported that he could be out until the end of March, reports Xinhua news agency.

That means the Frenchman will miss an intense period, which includes a La Liga match at home to Valencia on Thursday night and a visit to Mallorca on Sunday.

He will then miss the FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool, and the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal at home to FC Barcelona.

Although Mendy is the only specialist left-back in the Real Madrid squad, coach Carlo Ancelotti has several options to cover for his injury, such as David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and utility player Nacho Fernandez.

Real Madrid’s only other player out through injury at the moment is wingback Lucas Vazquez, who twisted an ankle while playing in the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

20230201-094803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Being the first World Cup to be hosted in winter raises...

    Few upsets likely in first knockout round of Copa del Rey...

    City win 4th consecutive Carabao Cup title, United held by Leeds

    Chinese referees to officiate FIFA Club World Cup opener