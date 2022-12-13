Contending that the implementation of ban on loud music after 10 p.m. has threatened the cultural, social and religious ethos of the state, Goa Forward President and MLA Vijai Sardesai has demanded exemption for some areas

The Bombay High Court’s direction to take action against those playing loud music after 10 p.m. has forced state administration to take action against violators. However, Sardesai has blamed the government for not praying before court to exempt certain areas.

“Government should have prayed before court to exempt private events (weddings), annual cultural events, and religious events. But it has not done it. Government failed in it,” he said.

Sardesai said that he is not blaming the court, but the government has failed to pray before court and place the facts on how the wedding industry and religious events will suffer due to such implementation.

“Few shacks, restaurants and hotels play loud music. But when people complain to police by dialing 100, they first ignore complaints and some of them inform these establishments that they are coming for inspection. Then, they reduce the sound till police come and leave their premises, and later they increase the volume again,” he said.

He alleged that the police are hand in glove with such establishments, who are responsible for such nuisance.

“Locals are suffering because of these few establishments who are violating law. Hence, we should not blame the court or the petitioner,” he said.

He suggested that such establishments should be made mandatory to install ‘Online decibel meters’ to keep check on noise.

“Noise pollution can be caused by many things, it can be with trains or also airplanes flying in the sky,” he pointed out.

Sardesai said that the wedding industry will suffer due to this implementation as many are dependent on it. “Police come to shut the music system during weddings. Such things should not happen as a wedding is a need,” he said.

He said that with this implementation of Christmas, New Year celebrations will also suffer and the tourism industry as well.

“I will raise this issue in the Assembly session,” he said.

