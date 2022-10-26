ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Noted music director Ghibran said on Wednesday that director Kamalakannan’s film ‘Kurangu Pedal’, which is one of the three Tamil movies to be selected for the Indian Panorama section of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) to be held in Goa from November 20-28, will go down in history as one of the greatest works of art.

Taking to Twitter to register his thoughts on the film, Ghibran said, “Never thought four kids and a cycle will fill my heart with such joy, and remind me of my first bicycle as a small kid.

“No matter what you do, where you live or what you speak, ‘Kurangu Pedal’ will find a way into you heart. Loved every frame in the movie and felt the same excitement when I composed my first movie, ‘Vaaagai Sooda Vaa’.

“Strongly feel that ‘Kurangu Pedal’ will go down in history as one of the greatest works of art. Extremely happy to be a part of this humble yet remarkable film. Best wishes!”

The film is based on Raasi Azhagappan’s short story and written for screen by Prabhakar Shanmugam and Kamalakannan. It unravels the relationship between a father, who doesn’t know cycling, and his son, who is keen on learning cycling. The story is set in Katheri village on the banks of the Cauvery river, sometime in the 1980s.

